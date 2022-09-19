Man killed in suspected San Lorenzo road rage shooting

A man was killed Sunday afternoon in San Lorenzo during what authorities believe was a road rage-inspired shooting.

Alameda County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly said that the shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in the street. He was suffering from gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Kelly said the suspect vehicle fled the scene toward the 880 freeway.

Kelly said that it appears the shooting was a "possible road rage type incident," but no further details were released.

Authorities did not say whether the two men knew each other, or what the getaway car looked like.

Anyone with information should call 510 667-7721.