Man once charged with father's murder arrested in deadly house fire

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire earlier this week that killed another man in Union City, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a home on fire in the 33400 block of 14th Street. People inside were able to get out, but a 66-year-old man was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, according to Union City police. His name was not immediately available.

Investigators arrested Union City resident Christopher Schwenk. Alameda County jail logs indicate he was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of murder and arson and remains in custody on $250,000 bail.

Police said they also initially arrested a 57-year-old woman, but she was later released.

In 2019, Schwenk was arrested and charged with the murder of his father, 55-year-old Troy Schwenk, when he was 28.

His father was a ranger with the East Bay Regional Park District before he was stabbed to death in his Castro Valley home. The murder charge and enhancement for allegedly using a knife charge were thrown out due to insufficient evidence.

Investigators have not provided any other details about the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Bedford at (510) 675-5266 or michaelb@unioncity.org.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to (510) 675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.

KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.