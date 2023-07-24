Expand / Collapse search

Man robbed of necklace in his Palo Alto backyard

By KTVU staff
Palo Alto
HORIZONTAL - The Palo Alto Police Department logo on the door a police car in Palo Alto, Calif. on September 9, 2009. (Ananda Paulas/Bay City News)

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police say a robbery suspect is at large after stealing a man's necklace early Monday morning. 

Police said at around 12:26 a.m., they received a call of a strong-arm robbery at a residence on the 3000 block of Ross Road. 

When police arrived they were unable to find the suspect. 

The victim, a man in his forties, told police he was in his backyard when a man "emerged from the foliage" and demanded money. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly ripped a necklace from the victim's neck and fled on foot. 

The victim was not injured. 

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his forties, standing at about 5'10" with a thin build. Police said the suspect is clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. 

This is an active investigation. Police noted there have been no similar robberies in Palo Alto recently. 

