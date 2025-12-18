Man in San Jose hit by Dodge SUV, dies six years later

A man in San Jose died this week, six years after being struck by the driver of a Dodge SUV, police announced.

The man was struck on Sept. 18, 2019 at about 8:40 p.m. at Lucretia Avenue and Summerside Drive.

Police said he had been walking outside of the crosswalk with a woman, when the driver of a 2012 white Dodge SUV hit him.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police said he was later stabilized.

The man died on Tuesday, and the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner told police the cause of his death was that accident.

KTVU reached out to the medical examiner on Thursday to identify the man and find out more about the circumstances of his death but did not immediately hear back

Delayed deaths are uncommon but they do occur.

According to the Mercury News, 48-year-old Octavio Medina died in 2011, six years after he was kicked, punched and knocked into a wall outside a San Jose bar six years prior.

Medina never regained consciousness after he was attacked Feb. 28, 2005, outside La Palma bar in the 200 block of Keyes Street. For nearly six years, he has remained under hospice care.

And in an even more unusual case, 82-year-old Lowell Noble died Jan. 7, 2011, following a savage beating that had occurred on May 15, 1999, the Mercury News reported.

The medical examiner ruled Noble’s death a homicide. His death certificate said his swallowing problem, or "aspiration pneumonia due to dysphagia" stemmed from the trauma he sustained in 1999 and was the most significant factor leading to his death.

Unlike Medina, who lay unconscious for nearly six years, Noble functioned after his attack, though his daughters told the Mercury News he was never the same.

The Mercury News reported that the Santa Clara County District Attorney decided not to amend charges in either of those deaths.