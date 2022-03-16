Man shot and killed, Vallejo police investigating

article

Vallejo police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting in the 400 block of Mark Street, in the Crest neighborhood, happened at 5:10 p.m. When they arrived, a man who was shot was pronounced dead.

Police did not have details about what led up to the shooting. The victim's identity has not been released.

Police did not indicate if any arrests were made. There was no suspect information available.

The investigation has included a California Highway Patrol - Golden Gate Division plane that flew over the crime scene.