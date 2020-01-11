Man shot during laptop robbery at North Oakland bus stop

A man was in stable condition on Saturday after he was shot and robbed of his laptop Friday night while waiting at a North Oakland bus stop, police said.

Officers responded at 9:24 p.m. to reports of the shooting in the 6100 block of Adeline Street and found the gunshot victim nearby in the 800 block of Stanford Avenue, according to Oakland police.

He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition on Saturday, police said.

Police did not release any other details about the robbery or how many suspects were involved.