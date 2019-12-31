Victim dies after being run over in laptop theft outside Oakland coffee shop

A man critically injured during a brazen robbery at an Oakland coffee shop died from his injuries Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The incident happened at a Starbucks in the Montclair neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mountain Boulevard and Antioch Street.

Witnesses said the man was working on his laptop when the suspect walked up and took it. They said that's when the victim ran out of the coffee shop and chased after the thief to try and get his laptop back but was hit by the suspect's vehicle as it took off.

"His body (is) still in my mind. Such a young man. It's not worth it to chase after the laptop," said nearby store owner Maria Chan.

Officer Johnna Watson said there was a getaway vehicle waiting.

"The suspect or suspects got into that vehicle with the laptop. The victim tried to continue to get it back and at that time in the 6100 block of Antioch (street) the victim but was critically injured," she said.

The victim died from his injuries hours later, police said.