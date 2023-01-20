Man shot in Antioch McDonald's parking lot

A man was shot in the parking lot of an Antioch McDonald's, police said.

Antioch police officers were called out Thursday just after 5:30 p.m. to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way after a man entered the restaurant after being shot.

He had been shot and was taken to the hospital Thursday night, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot, and he ran into McDonald's and collapsed.

Police said the suspect, described as a man wearing a black jacket, fled and remains at large.