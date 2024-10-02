Man in sleeping bag run over by car in Berkeley's Aquatic Park

A man in a sleeping bag was struck and killed by a car on Wednesday morning in Berkeley, according to a witness.

Maurino Albenetya witnessed what happened: A man was sleeping in a dirt area near the parking lot of a waste facility in Aquatic Park about 4:30 a.m., when the driver of a car struck him.

Albenetyh said he tried pushing the car to get it off the man in the sleeping bag, who was alive at first.

But after about five minutes, he said the man appeared to have died.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the driver.

Berkeley police cars were at the scene, but have not released any details.