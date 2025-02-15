Man stabbed on Santana Row dies from injuries at hospital

article

A man who was stabbed in San Jose on Friday night died from his injuries Saturday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police said the man was stabbed at about 7:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Santana Row.

Olsen Drive was closed between Winchester Boulevard and Hatton Street for several hours overnight while the scene was investigated.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects were immediately arrested.

The death marks San Jose's third homicide of the year, police said.