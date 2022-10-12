Man stabbed to death on Market Street in San Francisco's Castro, police investigating

article

A man was stabbed to death in San Francisco's Castro District Tuesday evening, police say.

San Francisco Police Department is investigating the homicide that happened on the 2000 block of Market Street. Police in a statement said Mission District officers responded to the scene at around 8:26 p.m. on the report of a stabbing. There, they found an adult male suffering from possible stab wounds being treated by paramedics. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The area is a bustling corridor of businesses, nightlife, restaurants, and the main thoroughfare with public transportation, including street cars that roll down Market Street.

Police said no arrests have been made. They did not say if there was any suspect information available. A KTVU reporter reached out to SFPD for more information. We will update this story as we learn more details.

