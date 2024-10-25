Man suffers life-threatening injuries in SF shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in San Francisco that left a man with life-threatening injuries Friday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of 24th and Mission Streets around 8:10 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

It's unclear what circumstances led up to the shooting.

Officers are still at the scene investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning the message with "SFPD."