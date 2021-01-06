Man suspected of stealing San Francisco lemur released from custody

The man accused of stealing a lemur from the San Francisco Zoo has been released from jail, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

On Tuesday, the judge ordered 31-year-old Cory Mcgilloway to be released but ordered him to stay away from the zoo.

Maki is a 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur that disappeared from the zoo in October but was found unharmed in Daly Dity, at a church playground.

Mcgilloway was arrested in Marin County, and photos of the lemur were found on his phone.

