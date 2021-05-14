Man tased, arrested after brandishing machete at Fremont BART station

A man was tased and arrested after police said he pulled out what looked like a machete at the Fremont BART station.

BART spokesman Chris Filippi said his agency's police department along with Fremont police were called out Thursday at 10:11 p.m. after a man was asked to leave a train at the Fremont station.

Once he was outside the station, Filippi said threatened officers with what looked to be a machete and then fled.

Eventually, police found him at 2:23 a.m. Friday.

Police chased him, tased him and arrested him and recovered the weapon. He was not identified.

There were no injuries and service was not impacted.

This is at least the second machete incident this month in Fremont.

On May 2, four people were arrested following an attack on four others at CJ's Liquor and Wine in Fremont, in a brawl that involved knives and a machete, police said.