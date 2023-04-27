Dreshawn Jackson says he was sitting in his car outside a friend's house back in 2018, when an Antioch police officer pulled up behind him.

"I was chilling with a friend. We parked in a cul-de-sac 'cause there was no parking in front of the house," said Jackson, saying the police report stated a call had come in, "A neighbor called the police and said there was an unidentified Black male in the court."

Jackson says the Antioch police officer took his ID, and then arrested him.

"When he takes me to jail, he says in his report that I told him that I had a gun and that's what it was about," said Jackson, "He never asked me anything. We never even had a conversation like that."

Jackson says he was booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2018. He says he spent 15 months in jail, and several years fighting the charge in court.

Jackson's case was dismissed April 21, 2022.

According to the U.S. District Court documents, the notice of dismissal stated "the government has uncovered evidence that undermines its confidence" in its ability to meet its burden of proof in the case.

The Antioch police officer that arrested Jackson was Officer Eric Rombough, who was recently named in the FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney's March report for texting racist messages that compared Black people to gorillas, using the n-word, and in one text message, saying he only stopped someone "cuz they Black."

"It's disgusting. I feel like, these are the people that, you know, if we're in trouble you're supposed to call," said Jackson.

Jackson said, although the case was dismissed, it's had a huge impact on his family and life.

"I got kids. I couldn't see my kids you know," Jackson said, describing the time he was incarcerated. "It threw a wrench in my life on top of not being able to get a job to this day."

"The collateral damage is that if a person is wrongfully arrested, and they can't get it cleared up, they have to hire a lawyer and they sit in custody in jail, disconnected from their family," said John Burris, an Oakland-based civil rights attorney, who filed a civil lawsuit last week against the Antioch Police Department, the officers involved, and the city.

Burris said he plans to add Jackson and other people who are stepping forward to the growing civil lawsuit.

"We do believe that there are large numbers of citizens just like him who have been mistreated and we hope to bring forward some of them as many as possible," said Burris.

KTVU reached out late Wednesday to the Antioch Police Department for comment and is awaiting a response.

