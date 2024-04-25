Man with gun in stolen car rams police car 6 times trying to flee

Vallejo police arrested someone who used a stolen car with a gun inside to ram a police car six times trying to flee police earlier this week.

Patrol officers on Monday noticed an Infiniti Q50 with a shattered sunroof drive into the parking lot of a business in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street.

Officers doing a record check discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Richmond, prompting them to position their patrol vehicle beside the Q50 and turn on their emergency lights.

The driver of the Q50 then allegedly rammed the patrol vehicle six times in a failed attempt to flee the scene. The suspect also allegedly crashed the Q50 into a wall to escape before surrendering.

Officers searching the vehicle allegedly found an unserialized loaded firearm on the back seat. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of multiple felonies.

A records check on the suspect revealed he allegedly had multiple warrants for his arrest -- one for theft out of Solano County, another for burglary out of Marin County, and a third for probation violation out of Sonoma County.

The driver told police he bought the Q50 from an unknown person on Facebook and the firearm came with the vehicle.

The suspect was transported to county jail and the firearm was booked into evidence. Police contacted the vehicle's owner and it was towed from the scene.