Suspects nabbed after leading Vallejo cops on chase in stolen car

Two suspects were arrested after a stolen vehicle pursuit spanning multiple Bay Area cities on Thursday.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, the pursuit began in Vallejo after officers spotted a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Details regarding the exact location of the armed carjacking have not been provided.

On Thursday, Vallejo officers observed the vehicle, initiating a pursuit that crossed into the East Bay before ending at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley.

Two suspects were subsequently arrested.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the suspects were linked to Tuesday's armed carjacking.