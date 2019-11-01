Manhunt for suspect who allegedly used vehicle as weapon against Fairfield police

article

Fairfield police are searching for a man, said to be a convicted felon, who allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon against police Friday afternoon.

Police were serving a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation on the 300 block of Dhalia Street at around 3 p.m. when the driver of a car nearly ran them over.

At least one officer opened fire on the driver of the car, identified as 47-year-old Robert David Hanson. It is unknown if the suspect was injured.

Police said Hanson got away after a chase.

He was driving a 1994 two-door gold Jaguar XJS, with a California license plate: 5MOE190. California Highway Patrol said the suspect's vehicle was located in Fairfield, but that the suspect was still at large.

Fairfield Police Department have issued a photo of the gold Jaguar XJS they say was used against them as a weapon, which led to an officer firing his weapon at the suspect on Friday.

No officers or bystanders suffered injury in this incident.

Advertisement

According to police, Hanson's criminal history includes holding a person hostage, vehicle pursuits as well as firearms and narcotics possession.

The suspect should be considered dangerous.

Solano County District Attorney's Office is involved in a joint investigation with police. The officer who shot his firearm will be placed on administrative leave, according to police.

CHP issued a "Blue Alert" for several counties throughout the area and are asking anyone who sees Hanson to call 911.