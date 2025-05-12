Man's body found in San Mateo Creek, police investigating

article

Police are investigating a man's body found in San Mateo Creek on Monday.

What we know:

The San Mateo Police Department said they received a call from someone passing through the area of the 1600 block of East 3rd Avenue at around 1:52 p.m.

In their response to KTVU, a police spokesperson said their department's Criminal Investigations Bureau would work to determine the circumstances surrounding the body.

Police said it is early in the investigation, but that there should be no cause for concern among the general public. They added that there was nothing outwardly suspicious, and are working to determine the cause of death.