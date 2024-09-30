Man's clothes catch on fire at Vallejo sideshow

Police in Vallejo are investigating sideshows over the weekend.

Video shows the driver of a yellow Mustang spinning in circles before crashing into a corner of pedestrians at Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street.

There was another sideshow at BW Williams and Lewis Brown drives, where a man was seen running away with his clothes on fire after he was hit by one of the cars.

Video shows him screaming in pain on the ground.

One hospital reported that a man showed up for treatment after being injured during a sideshow.

Vallejo police have not responded regarding any arrests.



