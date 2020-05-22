Many Bay Area Memorial Day gatherings move online

article

With public gatherings restricted, many of the Bay Area's Memorial Day day events have moved online.

In some communities, parks and parking lots are closed, and in others, they're opening up for the weekend. Chabot and Marina Park in San Leandro will close their parking lots, while in Sausalito, several downtown parking lots will be open.

The Presidio in San Francisco usually hosts a big Memorial Day event. This year, they're doing a virtual at-home program for people who want to take part.

It's a similar story for other museums and historic spots, like the USS Hornet museum in Alameda.

Memorial Day is also usually a time for people to take advantage of the three day weekend, to travel out of town.

But this year, of course, things are different.

For the first time in 20 years AAA is not issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast.

AAA normally relies on economic data to make its forecast, but it says it can't rely on the data during the pandemic.

A Google search trends expert says that virtual tours of landmarks and museums around the world have become popular in the past couple of months.

"I think this is common for all of us," said Simon Rogers. We're all trying to navigate this new world of being home all the time."