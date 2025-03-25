Marin County could be among 1st in state to regulate e-bikes for kids

Marin County could soon become one of the first counties in California to regulate the use of electric bikes for children under 16.

At a Marin County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, officials are expected to vote on a proposal that would restrict the use of certain e-bikes for kids.

If approved, the ordinance would prohibit children under the age of 16 from using "Class 2" e-bikes, which can reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour and feature a throttle device that powers the bike without pedaling.

"Without the need to pedal, the throttle is a game-changer," said Mary Sackett, president of the Marin County Board of Supervisors. "It allows them to accelerate and go much faster, without the experience of balancing or navigating the road."

Sackett said the push for the ordinance came from the medical community in Marin County, which has seen a rise in serious injuries from e-bike accidents.

"The injuries are similar to trauma from a motorcycle accident, versus your standard bicycle," Sackett said.

Marin County Public Health began tracking e-bike injuries a few years ago and found that the rate of accidents for children aged 10 to 15 is five times higher than for other age groups.

Under the new ordinance, children would still be allowed to use "Class 1" e-bikes, which only provide power when the rider is actively pedaling.

However, some local kids said Class 2 e-bikes are an important form of transportation for them.

"I personally use my bike to get to school and get home. I have soccer when I get home, and it’s easier," said Allison Merlin, a local student.

Jacob Carter, another student, agreed.

"E-bikes make it easier to get around hills," he said. "It’s pretty steep around here."

Mill Valley parent Chuck Moore also supports the proposal. It’s probably a good thing. We probably need some regulation," he said.

If the ordinance is passed, it would only apply to unincorporated parts of Marin County.

However, officials say other cities within the county, including Corte Madera, Larkspur, and San Rafael, are considering similar restrictions for kids to create uniformity across the region.

The law would go into effect on July 1 if approved.