Marin County has highest COVID infection rate in Bay Area

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 4:42PM
Marin County
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County has the highest number of COVID infection in the Bay Area, despite being among the region's top counties for vaccinations.

Since Marin County is also among the counties with the highest vaccination rates, it's not seeing an increase in hospitalizations or deaths, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Marin is focusing on hospitalization rates as a sign of how well the county is doing in its COVID response.

The county's health officer said mask mandates would be reinstated if 13 people are hospitalized with COVID on any given day.

As it stands, only one person is hospitalized with COVID.