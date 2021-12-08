Marin County has highest COVID infection rate in Bay Area

Marin County has the highest COVID infection rate of any Bay Area region.

Since Marin County is also among the counties with the highest vaccination rates, it's not seeing an increase in hospitalizations or deaths, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Marin is focusing on hospitalization rates as a sign of how well the county is doing in its COVID response.



The county's health officer said mask mandates would be reinstated if 13 people are hospitalized with COVID on any given day.

As it stands, only one person is hospitalized with COVID.