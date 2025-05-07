Health officials in one Bay Area county are tracking a rise in active tuberculosis cases.

This year, Marin County has confirmed 14 active cases.

That's up from 2024, which saw 13 reported cases throughout the entire year.

So far, no deaths have been reported due to the illness.

Doctors say tuberculosis is difficult to diagnose because it often looks like a cold or regular pneumonia.

In severe cases, symptoms include a long-lasting cough, where people can cough up blood, as well as weight loss and fever.

