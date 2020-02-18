Marin County Sheriff ID's bodies found in driveway

article

The Marin County Sheriff on Tuesday identified the two people who were found dead in the driveway of a San Anselmo home.

Dylan Schwarz, 32, and Aidan McWhinney, 30, likely died as a result of "illicit substance utilization," the sheriff said in a news release. A formal forensic investigation has not yet been performed.

Their bodies were found Friday in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood. Schwarz was found on the ground next to a vehicle. McWhinney was found inside the vehicle, along with a dog.