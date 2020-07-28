Marin County supervisors extend eviction moratorium through Sept. 30

article

The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended a county eviction moratorium for the fourth time for residents economically suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension will last until Sept. 30 following the original

moratorium passed March 24, according to the county.

As long as a tenant gives notice within 30 days after their rent

was due that they are unable to pay because of financial struggles during the pandemic, then the landlord cannot evict the tenant, according to the county.

According to Leelee Thomas, a Marin County planning manager, the resolution provides 90 days for rent to be paid.

A landlord may not charge a late fee for rent that was owed during

the eviction moratorium or the 90-day period that follows, according to the county.

The resolution encourages renters and landlords to agree on a

repayment plan that allows renters to partially pay rent during the eviction moratorium.

Four public comments were made during the meeting encouraging the board to extend the moratorium.

