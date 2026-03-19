Martinez City Council closes pickleball courts effectively immediately

The Brief The Martinez City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to close the pickleball courts at Hidden Valley Park, effective immediately. The courts have been a source of controversy since they reopened last February following renovations to expand them. Council members said they will explore alternative uses for the courts and consider future locations for pickleball facilities.



The Martinez City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to close the pickleball courts at Hidden Valley Park, effective immediately.

That leaves Martinez pickleball enthusiasts in a pickle since there are no other courts free and open to the public in the city, though there are 23 in nearby Concord, 10 in Walnut Creek and four in Pleasant Hill.

The courts have been a source of controversy since they reopened last February following renovations to expand them.

What they're saying:

Neighbors have consistently complained about noise, crowded street parking and trash from gatherings in the area.

"We need to find the right place for pickleball playing," said Debbie McKillop, who represents District 4 on the City Council. "Unfortunately, the site we have it at currently — at the park — is not the ideal site."

The backstory:

The courts, funded by federal grant dollars, opened in February 2025 and quickly grew popular, but may have been too popular for their own good since pickleball games brought noise and parking complaints from nearby residents.

The City Council in September reduced the available hours and days that people could use the courts, but the problems continued. A survey sent last fall to residents within 500 feet of the courts found more than 40% of respondents said pickleball activity there had negatively affected them.

One respondent in the survey wrote, "I hate these pickleball courts. The noise level from the paddles striking the stupid plastic balls is way too loud. This noise most likely exceeds what is allowed in the municipal code for noise. These pickleball courts need to be closed immediately and permanently."

Big picture view:

A staff report notes that national research shows pickleball noise issues have been a problem in communities across the country, with some cities facing costly litigation from residents. Some cities have adopted standards of putting the courts at least 300 feet from homes, while Martinez’s are located just 50 to 100 feet from some homes.

The staff report recommended discontinuing pickleball at the Hidden Valley courts, though an adjacent tennis court would remain open.

What's next:

Council members said they will explore alternative uses for the courts and consider future locations for pickleball facilities.