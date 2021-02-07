Masks required for fans who shout: Restaurants step up safety for Super Bowl watching

On Sunday, not all eyes were glued to the Super Bowl. Restaurants in the Bay Area had their attention on diners, making sure watching the Super Bowl didn't result in any super spreader scenarios.

In Palo Alto, The Patio rolled out the whole nine yards for a COVID-19 safe Super Bowl Sunday.

"We feel safe. The owners are following guidelines. There's air flow, it's good. Social distancing, we're wearing masks," Maryanne Daniels, who enjoyed her Super Bowl watching with friends at The Patio, said.

"We're all trying to adhere to putting our mask on whenever we go anywhere outside the table," Mark Throndson added.

The restaurant spread tables 10 feet apart, repurposed their parking lot to allow for extra space, and brought in security to ensure COVID-19 rules were being followed, owner Megan Kawkab said.

Enthusiastic fans who were keen on shoutign were directed to keep their masks on. But, in the heat of the moment, there were fumbles now and then.

Overall, Kawkab said it was a quiet Super Bowl compared to a typical year, and did not fill all 130 seats.

"We did have a few reservations cancel on us just because they said they were nervous, and we completely understand. No harm, no foul," Kawkab said.

Down the street at Tacolicious, takeout orders brought in some extra bucks, and the flat screen television monitors faced outside for the few diners who came out for the game.

On Sunnyvale's bustlin Murphy street, the indoor pub scene was shut down, but outside it was action-packed, with more television screens and outdoor tables set up.

It was a watered-down night for restaurant business overall, and a little less alcoholic too, as plenty chose to walk ord drive rather than take a rideshare service.

"I live close enough that I'm not driving, but I'm also not drinking that much," Throndson said.