Massive heat wave coming to the Bay Area

An unusually strong hot weather pattern will blanket the Bay Area starting Sunday and lasting through early next week.

So Bay Area, get ready for soaring temperatures that could hit the 80s and low 90s, which are15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The National Weather Service said the region should expect a Level 2, or moderate, heat risk for a prolonged stretch of time next week, at least until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Of particular note: The heat will not be focused just in the inland areas. The warm to hot pattern will cover the entire Bay Area, including the coast and San Francisco.

The best advice?

Drink lots of water, take breaks and find shade.