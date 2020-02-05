Matrix begins filming in San Francisco

A Hollywood film crew is in San Francisco filming the next installment of the Matrix movie series.

The film crew was out on Jackson and Kearny streets on Wednesday running cables and setting up equipment.

They were shooting a scene near the House of Nanking restaurant, and too some dismay, there was no sighting of Keanu Reeves.

Last month, the star of “Always Be My Maybe” and “Speed” was spotted eating a scoop of ice cream outside of Baskin Robbins in Alameda on Blanding Avenue.

Reeves even posed for a photo with a young woman.