Star sighting: Keanu Reeves spotted eating ice cream in Alameda

It’s not really news when someone buys a scoop of ice cream on a Monday.

But it is when the customer is actor Keanu Reeves and he walks into the Baskin and Robbins in Alameda on Blanding Avenue.

He was spotted on social media, licking a cone and posing with a young woman earlier this week. Word is he’s in the Bay Area filming the Matrix 4.

Ice cream store employee Abby, who didn’t want her last name used, confirmed the star of “Always Be My Maybe” and “Speed” walked into the shop about 5 p.m. Monday. Her colleague sold him his scoop in a cone and he was “freaked out after he served him. He didn’t know how to act,” she recalled. Her colleague is off his shift and so she didn't immediately know what flavor Reeves chose.

As for the tip? Yes, Abby said, he tipped well. He put a large amount in the tip jar, although she didn't know how much.

The star sighting has been good for business.

“A lady was in here an hour ago looking for him,” Abby said.