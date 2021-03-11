Matthew McConaughey says running for governor of Texas is 'a true consideration'

Matthew McConaughey could be headed for a career in politics in the near future.

In a recent appearance on "The Balanced Voice" podcast, host Rania Mankarious said Texans would be "very happy" to have McConaughey as governor of the Lone Star State.

The 51-year-old actor then briefly replied, "It's a true consideration."

In November, McConaughey also discussed running for office in his home state of Texas and hinted at a future run in politics if the demand was there.

"I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me," the actor said on "The Hugh Hewitt Show". "It would be up to the people more than it would me."

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star explained further: "I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."

As for what policies he wishes both Democrats and Republicans could rally behind, McConaughey said he's interested in getting "behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again."

The star said that both sides of the aisle have lost "trust" in one another, which leads "to us not [having] trust in ourselves," which, he said, could eventually lead to "anarchy."

Outside of politics, McConaughey has also expressed interest in stepping into a WWE ring.

"I'll say not too much 'cause as you know, can't say too much about these things," the wrestling fan told Maria Menounos in January (via People). "But it is something that interests me."

Fox News’ Nate Day and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.