Mayor London Breed possibly exposed to COVID-19, awaits test results

article

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is awaiting COVID-19 test results after possible exposure to the disease at a recent event she attended.

Mayor Breed disclosed her ordeal on Twitter Wednesday evening.

"Today, I was informed that recently I attended an event that was also attended by an individual who was aware that they had tested positive for COVID-19."

At the public health department's recommendation she has been tested for the disease and is now awaiting her results.

The mayor did not elaborate on what the function she attended recently was. It was not clear when she will receive those testing results.