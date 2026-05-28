McClymonds High student wins $5K for school attendance

The Brief Hannah Jenkins, a junior attending McClymonds High School, was awarded $5,000 for her consistent school attendance. The money comes from "Oakland Natives Give Back." Hannah wants to use the money to invest in her future college career, with the ultimate goal of becoming a real estate agent.



A West Oakland high school student was awarded $5,000 for her consistent school attendance.

Attendance challenge

Hannah Jenkins, a junior attending McClymonds High School, did not know she would be receiving the prize on Wednesday and said she was actually shocked by the surprise.

The major prize comes through the "Oakland Natives Give Back" organization and their "Every Day Counts Attendance Challenge," which routinely rewards local students for great school attendance.

Jenkins' mother originally signed her up for the attendance challenge.

What they're saying:

After receiving the $5,000 award on campus, Jenkins shared a direct message for other students who might currently struggle with getting to class regularly.

"You need school at the end of the day," Jenkins said. "Now maybe if you don't wanna... so just go to school, period."

Hannah already has big plans for the surprise windfall. She says she wants to use the money to invest in her future college career, with the ultimate goal of becoming a real estate agent.