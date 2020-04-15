Meet the two people buying and delivering groceries to 60 San Francisco seniors

In San Francisco's Sunset District Wednesday, two people loaded up bags of groceries for local elderly residents.

It was enough for some 60 elderly and immune compromised people who shouldn't be venturing out to supermarkets these days.

"It's impossible for a lot of them, seniors to go shop for themselves. We figured we should get that work done for a lot of people. We thought it would be the safest way for a lot of them," says Shafagh Farnoud of the SF Neighbors Solidarity Network.

Farnoud is a barista in North Beach, laid off about a month ago because of cornovirus.

"I was trying to find out what to do with myself. Me and my friend Natalia thought what is the best way to stay sane during these times," Farnoud said.

Farnoud's friend, Natalia Kresich is a tenants rights advocate.

"When the crisis started it was just a natural extension to just check in with neighbors. That morphed into trying to provide services to them," said Kresich.

The deliveries took them to the Outer Richmond, and a list of other neighborhoods including the Western Addition and North Beach.

It all began about a month ago with a request on social media for donations to buy groceries for about a dozen people in need.

The pair now shops, sorts, and delivers to five times the number of people now.

They deliver enough groceries to last about a week.

"We try to make these bags as healthy as possible. Everything is not just getting cans of chicken noodle soup," said Farnoud.

"There are lot of seniors that aren't served by existing non-profits that otherwise would be falling through the cracks," said Kresich.

There's an added benefit to those on the receiving end.

"A lot of times what we are seeing is people want to sit on their stoop and chat for a couple of minutes. I just notice a lot of people just want to see a human face for a little bit."

The pair says they'll keep delivering for as long as the crisis lasts and the community support keeps coming in.

For those interested in helping, the group is accepting donations via email to SFNeighborssolidaritynetwork@gmail.com or Venmo @sfneighbors.