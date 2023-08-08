Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million sold in California; 29 others won $9,000

While it was revealed that someone outside of California apparently struck gold in the $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing, you may not want to rip your tickets just yet.

The winning ticket with all six matching lotto numbers was sold somewhere in Florida Tuesday night. Meanwhile, in California, a ticket worth just over $3.3 million was sold within the state.

In addition, there were 29 other tickets sold in California that were worth just over $9,000.

The new drawing – with the top prize of $20 million – will be held Friday, August 11 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1.58 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.