Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
9
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 7:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay

Megan Thee Stallion-Nicki Minaj beef causes increased security at cemetery, TMZ says

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Megan Thee Stallion's mother's cemetery has increased security amid controversy from Nicki Minaj's fanbase, TMZ reports.

Nicki Minaj's fandom, the Barbz, doxxed the location of the cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion's mother, Holly Pete, was laid to rest, after passing away in 2019 from brain cancer, the media outlet reports. Some of the Barbz leaked the location and encouraged others to desecrate the mother's grave after Megan allegedly dissed Nicki's family in her recent song called "HISS".

SUGGESTED: Megan Thee Stallion visits Texas Southern University presents Flamin' Hot scholarship

According to TMZ, nothing has happened to the gravesite, but officials are on high alert.

The controversy began on Friday after Nicki made what many have called an inappropriate joke about Megan's mother on the streaming platform Stationhead. Her exact words were, "You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That's disgusting," which some of her fans seem to have taken seriously, TMZ has stated.

GettyImages-1943949817.jpg

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Megan Thee Stallion attends the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Megan, who calls Houston home, has been open about her mother's role in her life. In her previous song titled "Cobra", Megan expressed her mental health struggles, including past suicidal thoughts and her experience with depression, which has affected her since her mother and grandmother died in 2019, as well as her being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Nicki later explained she only mentioned Megan's mom because Megan addressed her husband Kenneth Petty when she made a reference in her song to "Megan's Law", which many have assumed was about Petty's legal trouble, TMZ says.