Members of alleged organized theft ring arrested and charged with felonies

Members of an organized retail theft ring were arrested and charged with felonies, California Attorney General Rob Bonta Friday.

During a search and arrest operation in Los Angeles Monday, five of the nine targeted suspects were arrested and charged for allegedly possessing more than $100,000 worth of stolen merchandise, according to the press release.

Officers also recovered approximately $62,000 in cash and $135,000 of stolen goods from retailers such as Macy's, Columbia Sportswear, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Lululemon, California attorney office said.

The four other suspects were charged on Tuesday but have not been arrested.

"Organized retail theft hurts businesses, employees, and the public — and this criminal activity will not be tolerated in California," said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The alleged organized retail theft ring operated throughout California, including Los Angels, Alameda, Sacramento, San Mateo counties, and more, officials said.