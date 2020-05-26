Hundreds of parking citations issued around SF's Ocean Beach over Memorial Day weekend

The heat over Memorial Day weekend brought so many people to a San Francisco beach that officials had to step in.

Parking enforcement officers issued more than 500 citations to people at Ocean Beach who had parked illegally in closed parking lots or along the Great Highway.

Officials said some cars were blocking bike lines and others were limiting access for emergency vehicles.

Further south on the coast, Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica also drew large crowds on the holiday weekend. Police were out in full force making sure people followed social distancing rules.

