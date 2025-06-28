Memorial to gay rights icon Harvey Milk planned in San Francisco's Castro

The Brief Ahead of Pride weekend, San Francisco officials announced the construction of a memorial to gay rights icon Harvey Milk. Harvey Milk Plaza will be constructed at Castro and Market Streets, featuring historical exhibits. Construction is expected to begin in 2026 and be completed by 2028.



San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Friday that a tribute to gay rights pioneer Harvey Milk is officially on track to become a reality on the corner of Market and Castro.

"It is a promise that we will stand firm in our values and ensure that the next generation knows who Harvey Milk was, what he stood for, and why he still matters today," said Mayor Daniel Lurie.

What we know:

Harvey Milk Plaza will stand in the heart of the Castro, where Harvey Milk lived during his groundbreaking time as a San Francisco supervisor, and where the fight for gay rights largely took shape.

Milk would become a martyr in that fight after being assassinated in 1978.

"I think it's great that here in the Castro where he made his political career, that they're going to do something like this," said John Moore of San Francisco.

"It serves as a reminder of what he did against all odds and the tragedy of his life," said John C of San Francisco.

It's taken nearly 15 years for those plans to be set in stone – after major donations, community partnerships like the Friends of Harvey Milk Plaza – and even a voter-approved $25 million to help make it all a reality.

What they're saying:

"We have a lot of people who've worked for a long, long time to make this day happen," said Rafael Mandelman of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

"This moment is about more than bricks and concrete and construction. It's about continuing Harvey's legacy and celebrating our city and our city's values," said Brian Springfield of Friends of Harvey Milk Plaza.

We're told community input was factored into the design. Stories about the fight will be told in exhibits. The Plaza will also help celebrate Harvey Milk, the man, as well as other notable LGBTQ figures.

"It is fitting that on this San Francisco Pride weekend, we are celebrating the moving forward of a public space that honors and supports this exact kind of fight," said Amber Shipley of Friends of Harvey Milk Plaza.

What's next:

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with Harvey Milk Plaza set to be done in 2028.

