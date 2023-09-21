Menlo Park: Hazmat crews respond after substance found in rental unit

article

Police and fire officials responded to a home in Menlo Park on Thursday evening after a homeowner found an unknown substance while cleaning a rental unit, authorities said.

Menlo Park Fire and San Mateo County hazmat crews are at the scene, in the 1300 block of Henderson Avenue, working to identify the substance, according to Menlo Park police.

The home is located in the city's Belle Haven neighborhood, near Belle Haven Elementary School.

An advisory for residents to avoid the 1300 block of Henderson Avenue was sent out at 6 p.m. by Menlo Park police.





