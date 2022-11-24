Menlo Park photographer sentenced to 165 years for molesting children

A Menlo Park photographer who used his access to children to molest several of them over the last 30 years has been sentenced to 165 years to life in prison for his crimes, San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said on Wednesday.

Randolph Michael Haldeman, 61 was given 11 separate 15-years-to-life sentences for molesting children in his home, at the Landera Community Swimming Pool and at St. Denis Church in Menlo Park in what Wagstaffe described as an "emotional" sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Haldeman was charged with lewd and lascivious acts with children including oral copulation, sodomy, and arranging to meet with minors with the intent to commit lewd or lascivious actions.

He was found guilty in May of 2021 of 15 of 19 felony counts.

Due to the multiplicity of victims, Haldeman faced and received life in prison.

Haldeman was involved with the community swimming pool as a photographer and claimed to have been connected to the Big Brother program. He would befriend children and their families through these programs, the DA said.