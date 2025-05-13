Men's Mexican National Team will face Japan at Oakland Coliseum

article

The Brief Mexico vs. Japan soccer match is coming to Oakland Coliseum Sept. 6, 2025. Japan is one of the first teams to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Men's Mexican National Team last played the Coliseum in 2011. The venue has hosted many sell out crowds for the team.



It's being billed as a "momentous weekend of soccer in the Town" and that's because the men's Mexican National Team will face Japan in September at the Oakland Coliseum.

Soccer Showdown

What we know:

The Mexico vs. Japan match will take place on Sept. 6. Priority tickets are available for Oakland Roots and Soul Season Ticket members starting Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Monday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

The Oakland Roots vs. The Pittsburgh Riverhounds match that was scheduled for Sept. 6, has been rescheduled to accommodate this high-profile international spectacle. The Roots match will now take place on Sept. 7.

Officials say this change is part of a partnership with the Mexican Football Federation.

Building excitement

"We are incredibly excited about this fall weekend of soccer in Oakland at the Coliseum," said Oakland Roots President, Lindsay Barenz. "What we have collectively shown with our fans is that Oakland is a soccer town and that when Oakland does something special like we did with 26,000 fans at the Coliseum on March 22nd the world takes notice and wants to be a part of something special."

The last time the Mexican National Team played at the Coliseum was 2011 against Panama. The Coliseum, the Bay Area's legendary sports venue, had previously hosted the team's matches where they played to sell-out crowds.

"We are delighted to return to Oakland and the Bay Area, a community that over the years has been so supportive to the MexTour and the Mexican Men’s National Team," said Pablo Zarate, Vice President of International Properties for Soccer United Marketing (SUM). "This match plays a key role in Mexico’s preparation, as it will be against Japan, the first non-host nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ensuring fans experience top-tier international competition."

Riding high on confidence from being one of the first qualifying teams, Japan will make its first-ever trip to Oakland to play this monumental match.

What's next:

In 2026, San Francisco Bay Area's Levi's Stadium will host six FIFA World Cup matches.

For those who purchased tickets to the Sept. 6 Roots game, those tickets will automatically transfer to the new date on Sept. 7. If you have Roots ticket questions, try contact tickets@rootssc.com or call (510) 488-1144.