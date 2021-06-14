Metallic balloons likely sparked fast-moving grass fire in San Jose

article

A grass fire that sparked in San Jose Monday afternoon was likely started by metallic balloons that came into contact with transmission lines, officials said.

Firefighters along with Pacific Gas and Electric crews responded to the area of Silicon Valley Road and Basking Ridge around 11:52 am. While on the scene they learned that fly-away metallic balloons had collided with power lines, igniting a grass fire.

The 35-acre fire grew at a dangerous rate of speed and threatened at least one structure, fire officials said.

Firefighters from Cal Fire and the San Jose Fire Department aggressively fought the fire from both the ground and air. The fire was fully contained just before 2 p.m., according to PG&E.

No evacuations or warnings were issued and the structure that was threatened remains intact.