Michael B. Jordan offers free drive-in movies that feature multicultural voices

Michael B. Jordan is behind “A Night at the Drive-In,” in a generous move to show free drive-in movies that promote and celebrate “multicultural voices in cinema.”

The series begins Wednesday at drive-ins across the United States, including two in Northern California, the Solano Drive-In in Concord and the Sacramento Drive-In.

Jordan starred in "Fruitvale Station" and "Black Panther, among others, and the double features will show every other week through the end of August.

Jordan's Outlier Society has partnered with Amazon Studios to make the event possible.

Here is the lineup:

Movies to make you fall in love: “Love & Basketball” and “Crazy Rich Asians” (July 1)

Movies that make you proud: “Black Panther” and “Creed” (July 15)

Movies to inspire your inner child: “Hook” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (July 29)

Movies to make you open your eyes: “Do The Right Thing” and “Get Out” (Aug. 12)

Movies to make you laugh: “Coming to America” and “Girls Trip” (Aug. 26)

Admission is free, but movie-goers need to register in advance for passes. You can register and get more information at ANightAtTheDrive-In.com or amazonscreenings.com/anightatthedrivein.