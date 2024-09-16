Mid-air collision leaves one dead at Tahoe airport

One person died after two planes collided midair at an airport in Tahoe on Monday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVU.

The crash happened around 9:47 a.m. at the Minden-Tahoe Airport. One aircraft was able to make a landing at the airport, while the second came to rest in a field just off Highway 395 near Johnson Lane.

One person died in the crash, and the airport was temporarily closed for the investigation. The airport reopened by 11:34 a.m., and one runway was available for use.

This is a developing story, we'll bring you more information as it is gathered.