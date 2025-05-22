Crews battle wind-driven Midway Fire near Tracy

The Brief The Midway Fire broke out around 2:51 p.m. near Altamont Pass. CHP shutdown both directions of I-580 between Patterson Pass Road and Interstate 205. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A wind-driven vegetation fire sparked in a rural part of Alameda County on Thursday afternoon.

Where is it burning?

What we know:

According to Cal Fire SCU, the blaze, dubbed the Midway Fire, broke out around 2:51 p.m. near Patterson Pass and Midway roads, close to Altamont Pass. It was situated between the cities of Livermore and Tracy.

Midway Fire acreage

Why you should care:

The Midway Fire charred 262 acres and was 50% contained as of late Thursday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol shut down both directions of Interstate 580 between Patterson Pass Road and Interstate 205 as fire crews worked to contain the flames.

The cause remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Fire crews worked to contain a wind-driven vegetation fire that sparked in a rural area of Alameda County between Livermore and Tracy. (Jaden Schaul of KTVU)