Mill Fire now 40% contained, has killed 2 people, burned 100 homes

Two people have died in the Mill Fire according to Cal Fire. Officials say at least 100 homes were destroyed by the fire in Siskiyou County and hundreds more remain threatened. The fire started just before 1 p.m. Friday at a building next a lumber mill, so far it has burned six and a half acres and is 40-percent contained.

Officials say the first victim is a 67-year-old woman and the second victim was a 73-year-old woman. Officials did not say how the women died.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the surrounding area.

There are still more than 800 firefighters battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.