Milpitas Police arrest suspect in shopping center shootout

A suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during a shootout with police in Milpitas.

The gun battle occurred Friday afternoon, and authorities released the first report detailing the incident early Saturday morning.

Milpitas police detectives spotted a stolen car that was parked at the Milpitas Square shopping center on Barber Lane.

When officers approached, a person in the vehicle started shooting at them, causing officers to return fire, said Milpitas Police.

Authorities described "a prolonged exchange of gunfire" that resulted.

The suspect was wounded, and tried barricading himself, but was eventually extricated from the vehicle.

Officers then rendered first aid, and paramedics took the suspect to the hospital.

Milpitas Police said they are now following Santa Clara County officer-involved shooting protocol, while the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is assisting in the investigation.

Police said no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400.