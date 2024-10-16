The minimum wage for some of California's lowest paid health care workers takes effect on Wednesday.

Workers at rural, independent health care facilities will start making a minimum of $18 an hour, while others at hospitals with at least 10,000 full-time employees will begin getting paid at least $23 an hour this week.

The law will increase workers’ pay over the next decade, with the $25 hourly rate kicking in sooner for some than others.

The increase was supposed to kick in four months ago, but lawmakers delayed it due to budget concerns.

The UC Berkeley labor center estimates more than 400,000 medical assistants, janitors, food service workers and others will benefit.

California’s minimum wage for most workers in the state is $16 an hour. Voters will decide in November whether to increase the rate gradually to $18 an hour by 2026, which would be the highest statewide minimum wage in the U.S. Fast food workers in California now have to be paid at least $20 hourly under a law Newsom signed last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.